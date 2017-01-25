Register
    Ankara Didn't Inform Moscow About Detention of Russians Who Planned Attacks

    Turkish law enforcement agencies have not informed the Russian consulate general in Istanbul about the detention of seven Russian citizens who had been planning terrorist attacks in the city with the help of toy airplanes, the diplomatic mission said Wednesday.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported Tuesday that an Istanbul court was considering the case of nine suspected militants of Daesh terrorist group, including seven Russian citizens who are accused of preparing terrorist attacks in the city with the use of radio-controlled toy airplanes.

    The suspects appeared before the Anatolian 2nd Court of Serious Crimes earlier in the day, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

    "These surnames do not sound familiar. Turkish law enforcement officers have not informed us of their detention. In line with the consular convention, they should do it, but unfortunately they do not always do that," a spokesman for the consulate told Sputnik.

    According to the media, the names of the suspects are Zelimkhan Tsaysaev, Aza Bepcahoba, Zukra Borchashvili, Salman Dakaev, Kyuri Khatsaev, Bekham Alimkhanov, Fatma Altintas, Hassan Orstho, and Fuat Gunes.

    The prosecutors reportedly demand up to 15 years in prison for the suspects. The suspects planned to carry out attacks in Istanbul in June 2016, but were arrested by the local police, according to the indictment cited by the newspaper. Some Daesh-related documents were found in Tsaysaev’s house, as well as details needed to build suicide vests, the media reported, adding that the police found two drone planes in Khatsaev and Orstho’s house that the suspects planned to use in attacks. The planes could carry from 17 to 50 kilos (37 to 110 pounds) of explosives.

