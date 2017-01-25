UN Urges Arab States to Engage in Syria Crisis Talks - Special Envoy

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Astana Talks May Become Milestone for Syrian Future - Turkish Foreign Minister

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), (Sputnik) — Arab countries need to step up on Syrian crisis settlement efforts at upcoming UN-mediated negotiations next month, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told Sputnik, noting that he intends to brief the countries on the outcome of the recently concluded talks.

"It's very important for the UN certainly and for everyone here to engage the Arab countries. So what I intend is to certainly to brief the Arab countries," de Mistura said.

He said the briefing would ensure that the Arab states "are feeling comfortable and understanding what Astana was about and what it could be, and in terms of reducing the danger [for] the cessation of hostilities."

The UN envoy added that he also plans to brief the Arab League on the two-day negotiations in the Kazakh capital of Astana, whose stated purpose was to consolidate the nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

The second day of Astana talks on Syria's crisis settlement ended Tuesday with Russia, Iran and Turkey agreeing on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in effect since late December.

De Mistura said the format of intra-Syrian talks expected early next month will be determined after talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

"I'm going to New York to see the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the Security Council in order to report about the Astana meeting… and ask their own advice on how to proceed on the next talks," he said.