Sky's the Limit: China Builds World's Highest Ring Road in Tibet (PHOTOS)

After the world's highest rail route, Qinghai-Tibet Railway, opened in 2006, the world's highest ring road has been recently completed in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet autonomous region, China News Service reported.

The road, with a total length of nearly 100 kilometers, will feature two-way six lanes, seven tunnels and 27 bridges.

The new road will greatly ease traffic jams and expand the development capacity of the city, Lin Sheng, the deputy mayor of Lhasa told China News Service.

Lhasa has an average elevation of more than 3,600 meters; thus, the ring road is designed with a speed limit of 60 km/h. It will take less than two hours to circle the city.

The road is expected to be completed and open to traffic by June 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!