Japanese MoD Launches First Ever Military Communications Satellite

The satellite will cover the area of the Indian Ocean, and is set to be used by the Japanese UN peacekeepers in South Sudan and against Somalian sea pirates.
The Kirameki-1 satellite was damaged in 2016 during transportation to the launch site and is intended to be overhauled and launched in March 2018, and the Kirameki-3 in 2021.
The Kirameki-2 is an X-band communications satellite with a 15-year lifespan built by DSN Corporation for the Japanese Ministry of Defense.
