ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the ongoing Syrian crisis talks in Kazakhstan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by phone, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Our minister held phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today. The sides exchanged views on the negotiations in Astana. The conversation took place at Russia's request," the diplomatic source said Tuesday.