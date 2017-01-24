Russia, Iran, Turkey Meeting Underway in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Trilateral Russian-Iranian-Turkish meeting is underway in Astana, the parties are negotiating the final document on the talks, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

"The trilateral meeting between Russia, Iran and Turkey is underway. The final communique is being negotiated," the source said.

Only Russia, Turkey and Iran will sign communique following intra-Syrian talks in Astana.