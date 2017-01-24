Only Russia, Turkey, Possibly Iran to Sign Astana Communique - Adviser

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Only Russia and Turkey, possibly Iran, will sign communique following intra-Syrian talks in Astana, armed opposition delegation adviser Yahya Aridi said Tuesday.

"The communique would be just issued by the parties, the Russian Federation, Turkey and possibly Iran because of the fact that it was on the Moscow meeting… It is not meant to be signed by the parties [the Syrian government and opposition]," Aridi told reporters.

"I don't believe that the communique will be so strong that it can be taken to the UN," he added.

