Ex-Head of China's Sinopec Energy Giant Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Xinhua news agency, the decision taken by the Nanchang City Intermediate People's Court in east China's Jiangxi Province also prescribes that Wang has to pay a fine of about $468,300 and all his illicit property will be confiscated.

The court ruled that from 2003 to 2004, Wang using his high position, promoted different business operations, projects and hired people in exchange for illegally accepted money and property, according to the media outlet.

In September 2015, Wang was expelled from China's ruling Communist Party on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power.

After assuming office in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a large-scale campaign against corruption, primarily targeting high-level officials in the Communist Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises. Thousands of officials have been expelled from the party and persecuted since then.

Corruption is considered to be a severe crime in China, which prescribes the death penalty.

Sinopec is the largest oil and gas company in China. Sinopec Corporation is engaged in oil and gas exploration, refining, petrochemicals, fertilizers, as well as oil and gas transportation and raw materials transit.