© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Iranian Delegation Arrives at Hotel Hosting Astana Talks on Syrian Settlement

ASTANA (Sputnik) — A plenary meeting will take place during the second day of Syrian talks in Astana, at the moment the participants are holding meetings in various formats, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Almost everyone has already arrived. Discussions between various delegations in different formats are underway. There are negotiations of the final document. Then a plenary session will take place," the source said.

Another source has confirmed the information that the plenary session similar to the one, which took place on Monday will be held.