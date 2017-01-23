Bull Taming Sport Fans Torch Police Stations, Vehicles in South India

© AFP 2016/ PUNIT PARANJPE Clashes Between Police, Protesters in India Leave Two Dead, Several Injured

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Tens of thousands of bull taming ritual fans have torched and stone pelted police stations in protest against the Narendra Modi government's inability to amend a law that has banned this sport. The state government has acceded to their demands but the protestors are insisting on a permanent solution.

In the sport called Jallikattu, a raging bull is released into a crowd of people. Participants attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags affixed to the bull's horns. India's apex court had banned the sport on grounds of animal cruelty.

Protesters were peaceful till Monday morning along with hundreds of police personnel deployed at Marina beach in Chennai and other cities of the state. However, the protesters refused to budge following which police began forceful force eviction leading to injuries to over two dozen.

Meanwhile, in the last two day since Jallikattu resumed, bulls gored to death two youngsters and injured dozens.