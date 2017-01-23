Register
23 January 2017
    A protestor supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual tries to resist as police remove them from the Marina beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Jan.23, 2017.

    Bull Taming Sport Fans Torch Police Stations, Vehicles in South India

    Asia & Pacific
    Tensions are high in Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu where protestors are demanding a sport deemed to be cruel to animals should be allowed on grounds of ancient traditions.

    Clashes Between Police, Protesters in India Leave Two Dead, Several Injured
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Tens of thousands of bull taming ritual fans have torched and stone pelted police stations in protest against the Narendra Modi government's inability to amend a law that has banned this sport. The state government has acceded to their demands but the protestors are insisting on a permanent solution.

    In the sport called Jallikattu, a raging bull is released into a crowd of people. Participants attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags affixed to the bull's horns. India's apex court had banned the sport on grounds of animal cruelty.

    Protesters were peaceful till Monday morning along with hundreds of police personnel deployed at Marina beach in Chennai and other cities of the state. However, the protesters refused to budge following which police began forceful force eviction leading to injuries to over two dozen.

    Meanwhile, in the last two day since Jallikattu resumed, bulls gored to death two youngsters and injured dozens.

     

     

