"Let’s not lose sight of the horizon to which all Syrians are aspiring: the release of detainees and abducted people, the safe return of Syrian refugees and IDPs —men and women-, a return to normal life everywhere, and the full functioning of basic State institutions and infrastructure – we don’t want another Libya," de Mistura said at the opening of the Syrian peace talks in Astana, as quoted in a UN press statement.
De Mistura has also called on the international community "to help revive the [Syrian] economy and reconstruct the country.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Staffan your true quality is slowly shinning through we all felt you were a good man amongst blood thirsty pirates but at times reluctant to lift your head into view, cheers to you.
ivanwa88