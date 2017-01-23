Death Toll From Southern Thailand Flooding Rises to 85 People

BANGKOK (Sputnik) — Last week, the Thai Interior Ministry said 80 people were dead. Local authorities stated that tourist zones of Phuket, Krabi, Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces were damaged less than others.

The situation remains difficult in provinces of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phatthalung and southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, the Third National TV Channel reported, citing Head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Chatchai Promlert. In total, about 1.7 million people have been affected by the flooding, Promlert said.

The flooding in Thailand was caused by unusual for this time of the year heavy and consecutive rains which started on the first days of 2017. They led to flooding in 12 of 77 provinces of the country.