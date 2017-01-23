Another Plenary Session on Syria in Astana Unlikely on Monday, Talks Possible

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Syrian Armed Opposition Leaves Negotiations Table in Astana for Talks With Political Opposition

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Delegations taking part in Astana talks on Syria are conducting bilateral meeting, a plenary session with participation of all sides is unlikely, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.

"The delegations are all in different rooms holding separate talks. Joint consultations are unlikely today," the source said.

A different source told Sputnik that the negotiations were now taking place in the form of narrower, diverse discussions.

At the same time, direct talks between the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition are still possible n Astana, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.

"They are possible," the source said answering the corresponding question.

The head of Syrian government delegation Bashar Jaafari said Monday that the agenda of intra-Syrian talks in Astana will be ready not earlier than by 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday [20:00 GMT Monday].

"We have familiarized ourselves with the agenda beforehand but have not agreed upon it. We think that it would not be ready earlier than 2:00 local time," Jaafari told reporters.