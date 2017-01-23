Seoul to Investigate More Companies After Samsung Case Probe - Official

© REUTERS/ Jung Yeon-Je/Pool South Korean Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Samsung Head

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korean prosecution will look into other corporations possibly tied to the presidential corruption scandal after the investigation into the Samsung corporation's potential involvement is over, special prosecutor said on Monday.

"After the Samsung investigation is over, we will investigate the actions of other large business companies," Park Young-soo said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

On January 11, Vice Chairman and heir to Samsung Electronics Co Lee Jae-yong was summoned by the special prosecution team looking into the corruption scandal with the country’s president Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil. Lee was questioned over allegations of bribery, and on January 16, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of paying multimillion bribes to Choi in return for state support of a controversial merger.

Choi is on trial for alleged influence-peddling and meddling in state affairs. The corruption scandal led the Korean parliament to impeach Park and brought thousands of protesters to the streets in the past months.

The South Korean Constitutional Court now has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.

