China's Defense Ministry Confirms Death of Two Pilots in Helicopter Crash

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the People's Liberation Army Daily newspaper, the search and rescue operation has finally found the bodies of the two pilots.

A military helicopter crashed in China's Fujian province on Thursday during a routine flight training. The helicopter reportedly damaged four buildings in the area, injuring three people.

The reasons behind the crash are still being investigated.