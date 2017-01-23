Kazakh President, UN Envoy for Syria Discuss Astana Talks - President's Office

ALMATY (Sputnik) — Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and discussed the upcoming talks on the Syrian ceasefire in Astana, the president's press service said Monday.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the upcoming talks on the Syrian settlement… the Kazakh president assured the UN special envoy that the meeting in Astana would make a considerable contribution to the preparation of the peace talks in Geneva," the press service said.

The talks are expected to begin at 7:00 GMT in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to country’s foreign ministry, the talks are expected to conclude in 24 hours.