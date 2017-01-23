US Ambassador, 15 Syrian Opposition Groups to Take Part in Astana Talks

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Astana Talks Participants Ready for Complicated Dialogue - Deputy Minister

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Astana does not consider it as negative that the United States are represented on the ambassador level at the Astana talks on Syria, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said Monday.

"I do not think that it is worth looking for some negativity in this fact," Vassilenko said at a briefing.

According to Vassilenko, ex-US State Secretary John Kerry said in early January that Washington supported holding intra-Syrian talks in Astana.

The United States is not a guarantor of Syrian ceasefire agreement, the deputy foreign minister added.

Moreover, some 15 Syrian opposition groups are represented at Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, however there is no formal head of the opposition delegation, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said Monday.

“A total of 15 Syrian opposition groups are present here. These are the organizations which have supported the cessation of hostilities reached in late December under the mediation of Russia and Turkey. As far as I understood, Syrian armed opposition chose no formal head of the delegation … no individual has an authority to represent the entire Syrian opposition. They represent themselves and coordinate their positions,” Vassilenko said.

The participants of the intra-Syria talks in Astana are working on the final draft of the agreement on the Syrian ceasefire, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said Monday.

"They are working on that," Vassilenko said at a briefing.

The talks are expected to begin at 7:00 GMT in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to country’s foreign ministry, the talks are expected to conclude in 24 hours.