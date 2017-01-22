Death Toll in Train Derailment in Indian State of Andhra Pradesh Rises to 39

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Death toll in the train derailment in the India state of Andhra Pradesh reached 39, over 60 injured, local media reported Sunday.

The number of casualties is expected to rise, since bodies were trapped in the mangled coaches of the train after the engine and nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand derailed, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrived to the site and ordered to launch an investigation into the incident, according to the newspaper. The Ministry of Railways announced compensations to the injured and additional compensations for relatives of those deceased in the crash.

The train went off rails late on Saturday night, with earlier reports indicating that 32 people were killed in the incident.