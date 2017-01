–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The adverse weather conditions that hit the Hokkaido island in northern Japan forced Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways to cancel 118 flights, while 28 more flights were canceled by low-cost airlines.

Information on flights' cancellation is published on the websites of the airlines.

There have also been delays in trains' movement.

According to the meteorologists, it is expected to snow up to 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) in Hokkaido on Monday.

