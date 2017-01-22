Chinese Prosecution Launches Probe Into Ex-Tianjin Mayor Over Suspected Bribery

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the Xinhua news agency, the SPP took "coercive measures" against the former mayor, which may include arrest, residential surveillance or detention.
After assuming office in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a large-scale campaign against corruption, primarily targeting high-level officials in the Communist Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises. Thousands of officials have been expelled from the party and persecuted since then.
