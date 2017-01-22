Chinese Prosecution Launches Probe Into Ex-Tianjin Mayor Over Suspected Bribery

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the Xinhua news agency, the SPP took "coercive measures" against the former mayor, which may include arrest, residential surveillance or detention.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko European Human Rights Defenders at Center of Corruption Claims

Huang was removed from office in September 2016 over "serious party discipline breach", as a result of inner investigation into corruption conducted by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) . Earlier in the month, Huang was removed from the Communist Party of China over suspicion of receiving bribes, and his case was transferred to the court.

After assuming office in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a large-scale campaign against corruption, primarily targeting high-level officials in the Communist Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises. Thousands of officials have been expelled from the party and persecuted since then.