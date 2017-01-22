Hazardous Tsunami Possible After 8.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Off Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 8.0 earthquake 40 km west of Panguna, Papua New Guinea. Tsunami possible @USGS pic.twitter.com/lY9Kk8MBAl— Maya Castro (@mayaashleyy) 22 января 2017 г.
"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.4 occurred in the Solomon Islands at 0430 UTC on Sunday January 22 2017. Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters… widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" for the upcoming three hours along the coasts of Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Indonesia, the Solomon Islands, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia, the bulletin read.
The island is located in the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete which coastline, north or south?
michael