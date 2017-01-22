Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan Kills at Least 25, Wounds 87 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast occurred on Saturday and was caused by a bomb hidden in a box of vegetables, Los Angeles Times newspaper reported, citing officials.

At least 22 killed as blast rips through Pakistan's Parachinar in attack claimed by Lashker-e-Jhangvi https://t.co/rKNEUHM40D pic.twitter.com/Ez7S3zXwcO — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) 21 января 2017 г.

#Parachinar #Kuram blast site, unfortunately FATA have no Edhi or other charity organizations to help the victims pic.twitter.com/6LVtrGl7X3 — Tribal Journo (@mureebmohmand) 21 января 2017 г.

​According to the newspaper, the military had cordoned off the area, with helicopters taking the injured to the hospitals.

Two terrorist groups, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Alami and the Tehreek-e-Taliban, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

