Death Toll in Melbourne Car Attack Reaches 5 With 4 Still in Critical Condition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident took place on Friday and the perpetrator, identified as Dimitrious Gargasoulas, was detained by the police.

"A fifth person has died following the incident that took place in the Melbourne CBD yesterday… Those who died are a 10-year-old girl, 25-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and a 3-month-old baby boy, who died in hospital this evening," the police said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

The police said that 37 people had been treated for injuries sustained in the accident and four remained in critical condition.

According to the statement, the attacker, who had been shot by the police at the time of his capture, is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has not been questioned yet.

The police also said that the incident could be linked to a stabbing that occurred in Windsor, the suburb of Melbourne, on Friday morning.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!