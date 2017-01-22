Register
05:30 GMT +322 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017

    Death Toll in Melbourne Car Attack Reaches 5 With 4 Still in Critical Condition

    © REUTERS/ Edgar Su
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 19703

    The fifth person, a small child, died as a result of the man deliberately driving into a crowd of pedestrians in Australia’s Melbourne, with four people still in critical condition, Victoria police said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident took place on Friday and the perpetrator, identified as Dimitrious Gargasoulas, was detained by the police.

    "A fifth person has died following the incident that took place in the Melbourne CBD yesterday… Those who died are a 10-year-old girl, 25-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and a 3-month-old baby boy, who died in hospital this evening," the police said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

    Melbourne
    © Flickr/ Yasser Alghofily
    Australian Police Foil Christmas Terrorist Attack in Melbourne, Arrest Seven
    The police said that 37 people had been treated for injuries sustained in the accident and four remained in critical condition.

    According to the statement, the attacker, who had been shot by the police at the time of his capture, is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has not been questioned yet.

    The police also said that the incident could be linked to a stabbing that occurred in Windsor, the suburb of Melbourne, on Friday morning.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Police Intervene in Riot at Australian Youth Detention Center - Spokeswoman
    Australian Health Minister Resigns Over Allegations of Expenses Abuse
    Austria Needs to Ban Political Islam Threatening Europe - Freedom Party Head
    Tags:
    attack, car accident, death toll, Melbourne, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok