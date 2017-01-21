Two People Killed as Landslide Hits Hotel in Central China

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The incident occurred on Friday in the Nanzhang County of the Hubei province when over 100,000 cubic feet of debris slid down a slope, the Xinhua news agency reported citing firefighters on Saturday.

The hotel’s collapse is said to have left 15 people trapped under the debris. Rescuers managed to pull five people from the debris but two of them died later in a hospital.

The search and rescue operation continues.