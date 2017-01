© Flickr/ Mad House Photography Fukushima Radiation Reaches US West Coast, Cesium-134 Found in Canadian Salmon

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The 367-feet crane arm is said to have damaged a part of the reactor’s wall and the roof of a building with the spent nuclear fuel pool. The company pointed out that the debris had not fallen into the pool.

The incident caused by strong wind did not result in radiation leaks, according to the statement.

The construction works at the Takahama NPP were launched last year as the plant has been used for over 40 years. The end of the works is scheduled for 2020.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!