Register
02:13 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cho Yoon-sun

    South Korea's Culture Minister Arrested Over Alleged Blacklist

    © Photo: YouTube/ARIRANG NEWS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4940

    South Korea's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun has been arrested over her suspected involvement in the alleged blacklist of dissident cultural figures, local media reported on Friday.

    An effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen behind people marching towards the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, December 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Top Park Aides' Homes Raided by South Korean Special Prosecutors
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cho was taken into custody at a detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, following the Seoul Central District Court issuing a warrant for her arrest on charges of abuse of authority and perjury, Yonhap news agency reported.

    The culture minister and a former presidential chief of staff, Kim Ki-choon, were questioned on Tuesday and Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the blacklist, which was used to deny dissident cultural figures state financing. The independent counsel team, looking into an influence-peddling scandal involving the country's President Park Geun-hye, on Wednesday requested that warrants be issued for both Cho and Kim.

    According to reports, Kim is suspected of directing the vice culture minister in 2014 to receive resignations from six ministry officials.

    The investigation team's spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said the team is now looking into whether President Park was also involved in creating the blacklist.

    Cho Yoon-sun
    © Photo: YouTube/ARIRANG NEWS
    S Korean Culture Minister, Ex-President Aide Linked to Culture Blacklist
    The special prosecution team investigating the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park began investigating the blacklist allegations following a complaint submitted by a group of artists. Artists’ groups in the country say that nearly 10,000 individuals, including actors, theater directors, painters and musicians were allegedly blacklisted.

    South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on December 9 voted to impeach Park, weeks after state prosecutors accused her of colluding with a long-time confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing the friend to interfere with government affairs.

    The South Korean Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korea Developing Near-Supersonic Advanced Ground Transport
    Top Aide to S Korea President Admits Sharing State Secrets With Her Confidante
    Obama’s National Security Team Engaging With Trump Team on North Korea
    Tags:
    arrest, Cho Yoon-sun, Seoul, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok