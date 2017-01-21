Register
    The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017

    Police Reportedly Identify Detained Driver of Melbourne Deadly Rampage

    © REUTERS/ Edgar Su
    Man accused of deliberately driving into a crowd of pedestrians in Australia’s Melbourne has been identified as Dimitrious Gargasoulas, media reported on Friday, citing the local police.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the driver was taken into custody after he used a stolen car to drive into pedestrians in the Bourke Street mall at approximately 1.30p.m. (02:30 GMT).

    The 26-year-old Gargasoulas was known to police and had been released on bail last weekend, following assault charges, the Herald Sun reported, citing Victoria Police.

    Melbourne
    © Flickr/ Yasser Alghofily
    Australian Police Foil Christmas Terrorist Attack in Melbourne, Arrest Seven
    Gargasoulas received bullet wounds, in the process of being apprehended, and is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries in custody.

    Victoria Police confirmed the deaths of four people as a result of the incident, with more than 20 others injured.

    The police stressed that it was not a terrorism-related incident.

