Can Modi Pip Obama as Most Followed Leader on Social Media?

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The outgoing US President Barack Obama is the most followed head of state on social media and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may try to run him close.

Modi may gain followers at a more rapid rate than Obama because he is in the middle of his first term as Indian PM.

Donald Trump is also fairly popular on Twitter and his chances of overtaking Modi are bright.

Trump has 20.5 million followers on Twitter as against Modi’s 26.5 million. Modi also has a huge lead on Facebook over Trump (39.2 mn vs 17.7 mn).

Obama is still way ahead with 80.7 mn followers on Twitter and 58.7 million on Facebook. His followers on Twitter alone outstrip Modi’s following on all social media platforms.

Trump will give strong competition to Obama because his followers may increase exponentially on the strength of his bold comments and announcements.

Like Obama and Trump, Modi an avid user of social media to directly reach out to people.

But Obama’s social media following pales when compared to that of entertainers — Kate Perry leads with 95.3 million followers followed by Justin Bieber (91.2 mn)and Taylor Swift (83.1 mn).