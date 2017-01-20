Air India Sheds Weight by Grounding Dozens of Obese Cabin Crew

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's state-run carrier Air India has grounded 57 cabin crew members, mostly air hostesses, for being overweight. This means a massive cut in their monthly allowances. Air India Cabin crew get a flying allowance that ranges from anything between US$ 500 and US$ 1,000 a month.
Aviation regulations states that the acceptable Body Mass Index (BMI) for a male cabin crew is between 18 and 25, whereas for a female, it is 18 – 22. An overweight BMI is between 25-29 for male and 22-27 for women. Anyone having BMI beyond the overweight figure is considered obese.
In 2015, the Air India's medical services department had written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging it to tweak BMI norms as it would help airline retain some of its cabin crew, who are slightly above the permissible limits. The DGCA, however, refused to budge. The government, meanwhile, insisted that this was not a case of body-shaming.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As should customers.... your combined body and luggage weight is how you should be charged... I weight 70kg and can only carry 20kg.... some obese lardass can weight 140kg and is allowed 20kg, so skinny healthy people a subsidising fat cunts
