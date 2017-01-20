Taiwan President Promises to Pope Francis to Create New Era for Ties With China

© AFP 2016/ Chiang Ying-ying Taiwan Begins Massive Drills Simulating Chinese Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen promised in a letter to Pope Francis released on Friday to make efforts in order to create the so-called new era in relations with China to reach peace between the two sides.

"Based on many years of experience in cross-strait negotiations during my political career, I am convinced that military action cannot resolve problems… As Your Holiness states in the Message for the World Day of Peace, women are often leaders of nonviolent action. As the first female president in the ethnic Chinese world, I aspire to live up to your words as I devote myself to enhancing the wellbeing of the Taiwanese people and creating a new era for cross-strait peace," Tsai said in a letter sent to the Pope on January 5 and published by her office earlier in the day.

Tsai added that she called on the governing parties both in Beijing and Taipei to "set aside the baggage of history" and to be engaged in a positive bilateral dialogue.

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province.

Despite the fact that many countries, do not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and stick officially to the "One China" position, the Vatican City maintains full diplomatic relations with Taipei.