Register
12:35 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korea's Dea Joyeong vessel travels alongside the Japanese escort ship “Abukuma” during an event held ahead of Sunday's official triennial Maritime Self-Defense Force fleet review off Sagami Bay, south of Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015

    Japan, S Korea, US Conduct Military Drills to Counter N. Korea's Missile Threat

    © Sputnik/ Koji Ueda
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    Japan, South Korea and the United States are conducting military drills on January 20-22 to prepare for a potential missile launch from the territory of North Korea, media reported Friday, citing a source in the South Korean military.

    Islands called Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan are seen Friday, Aug. 10, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Korea Pool
    South Korea Slams Japan's Repeated Territorial Claims to Dokdo Islets
    TOKYO (Sputnik) According to the Kyodo news agency, Japanese, South Korean and US destroyer ships equipped with Aegis combat systems are taking part in the drills, where they are expected to act out a scenario of a possible launch of an intercontinental missile from the territory of North Korea.

    On September 5, 2016, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    In the latest New Year's address to the nation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was finalizing preparations for another intercontinental ballistic missile test.

    On January 8, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country was ready to launch a ballistic missile at any time and from any location. On the same day, former diplomat at the North Korean embassy in London Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, stated that North Korea sought to complete the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korea Rejects Joint Drills With US, Japan Aimed at Countering North Korea
    Japan, S Korea, US Envoys to Discuss Measures to Counter N Korean Nuclear Threat
    US, Japan and South Korea to Hold Trilateral Meeting on Pyongyang’s Nuke Program
    Tags:
    military drills, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok