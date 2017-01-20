Iran to 'Surprise' Trump if 2015 Nuclear Deal Gets Canceled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Trump's disapproval of the nuclear deal is not based on a clear understanding of the advantages it offers the United States, and the president-elect would not be in a position to do much about the deal.

"If Trump rejects the nuclear deal, we will surprise him the same way he likes to surprise the others, as I have said before… Whatever Trump does, does not concern us at all, as we have our own options. However, it is an international agreement which demands the full commitment of the whole world," Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of a session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers on Thursday, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Trump has frequently called the Iran nuclear agreement, negotiated by outgoing President Barack Obama’s team, a "disastrous deal" and suggested cancelling it.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The agreement came into force on January 16, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the agreement to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.

