Afghan Army Reportedly Kills Five Militants in Kapisa Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The army cleared at least six villages from militants over the past 24 hours, with at least two security force members injured in the operation, the military formation said in a statement, as cited by the TOLOnews channel.

The Afghan army and security forces have been carrying out the military operation against the militants in Tagab district for the past 16 days.

Afghanistan is suffering from militancy by the Taliban, a group formed in the 1990s which is seeking to establish strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Islamic State terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.

