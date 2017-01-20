Chinese City Bans Wedding Banquets for Second Marriages

Unfortunately, celebrations for those retying the knot in one Southwest China city will be low-key thanks to a ban on banquets for second marriages, news portal cjn.com reported Monday.

The ban is among a number of restrictions on wedding celebrations in Kaili, Guizhou Province that aim to curb lavish spending as part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

The result is that couples must now seek approval from their local community office before any banquet.

Only receptions for first marriages and funerals will be permitted, according to the Kaili Municipal Party Committee Office. In cases where one of the couple is marrying for the first time, only their family is permitted to pay for the banquet, the office said.

Between 2012 and 2015, 11,445 people were investigated for holding 9,763 large-scale banquets and funerals as part of the anti-corruption crackdown, according to data released by the Central Discipline Inspection Commission.

This article was reprinted by the Global Times after appearing in Guiyang Evening News.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!