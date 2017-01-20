Woman Who Snacked on Dirt Every Day for 50 Years Has Very Discerning Tastes

And she's become quite the connoisseur. "I don't dare eat the dirt here. It's too black," said Fan outside her Qingquan village home. "I still think the dirt from [my home village] is better."

Her unusual habit began some 50 years ago when she got a taste while cleaning the family hearth. "I would eat at most 500 grams a day," said Fan. "So in total I've eaten around 5 tons."

Hebei Youth Daily first got the dirt on Fan in 2009. Since then she's seen multiple doctors.

Though none have called the habit a health risk, all blame the behavior on pica — an eating disorder marked by cravings for chalk, clay or soil.

Fan said the dirt she loves most also has medicinal applications. Unfortunately, she recently used the last of her hometown stash to cure her grandchild's rash.

"I haven't eaten any dirt since then," said Fan. "If I don't have dirt from my hometown around, I don't crave it."

This article was originally published in the Global Times.

