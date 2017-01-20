Register
    Supreme Court of India

    Average Time for Court Hearing in India is Just Two Minutes

    © Wikipedia/
    The Indian Judiciary is among the most overworked and understaffed workforce in the world. Each judge deals with an average of 2,600 cases a year as compared to 81 by an American Judge.

    300 Indian Judges Suspected of Using State Funds to Buy Gadgets: Reports
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Judiciary Annual Report shows an alarming increase in the pendency and backlog of cases. The report released by the Supreme Court of India indicates that the Indian Judiciary is a crisis due to overworked and understaffed judges disposing-off cases as quickly as possible. Many cases are dismissed in a matter of just two minutes to enable the judges focus on more substantial cases.

    The latest figures on court pendency suggest that the average judge in the US handled 81 cases a year but an average Indian judge dealt with an astounding 2,600 cases a year.

    "Almost 61,000 matters were pending in the apex court. Of them 50,000 were civil and the rest criminal. Besides, a whopping 4 million cases are pending in the country's 24 High Courts which have only 608 judges out of a sanctioned strength of 1,079, as on June 30 last year. In district courts, over 28 million matters are pending because nearly 5,000 posts of judicial officers are vacant," reads the report.

    A report compiled by non-profit organization DAKSH points out, "In 10 High Courts, judges take up 20 to 150 cases every day, or an average of 70 hearings daily. The average time that the judges have for each hearing, derived from the number of cases they hear and the daily working hours that they put in, could be as little as two minutes. The frequency of hearings is closely linked with efficiency, and has an impact on the concept of fair hearings."

    According to some figures, the government is the biggest litigant as it is party to at least 46 per cent of the court cases ranging from service matters to indirect taxes.

    In April last year, then Chief Justice of India T. S. Thakur had wept in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while lamenting the shortage of judges. Delivering a speech at the Annual Chief Ministers and Chief Justices' Conference, he had said, ``Indian courts are woefully under-equipped to adequately address the number of cases it has pending."

    "Therefore not only in the name of the poor litigant languishing in jail but also in the name of the country and progress, I beseech you to realize that it is not enough to criticize the judiciary… you cannot shift the entire burden to the judiciary.''

    hearings, Supreme Court of India, India
