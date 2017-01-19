US Citizens Should Avoid Protest at US Embassy in Philippines on Friday

© AFP 2016/ NOEL CELIS/POOL Philippines to Relocate Military Drills With US From S China Sea to Please Beijing

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US citizens in the Philippines are advised to avoid an upcoming political demonstration in front of the US embassy in Manila, the Department of State said in a travel advisory on Thursday.

"The US embassy informs US citizens that a demonstration is expected to take place in front of the US embassy tomorrow, Friday January 20," the advisory stated.

The demonstration is organized by the political group Bagong Alyangsan Makabayan (BAYAN) with other organizations possibly participating.

Activists are protesting efforts to re-establish US military bases in the Philippines, according to local media reports.

The Philippine National Police expect as many as 1,000 people to attend the demonstration, which is anticipated to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The State Department warned that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful could turn violent, and encouraged US citizens to avoid the demonstration area and exercise caution in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!