UN Chief Asks Special Envoy for Syria to Head UN Delegation to Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the statement, Guterres has taken note of the invitation that has been extended to de Mistura by Iran, Russia and Turkey.

"In light of the complexity and importance of the issues likely to be raised in Astana, and of the senior level at which the conveners of the meeting will be represented, the Secretary-General has asked Mr. de Mistura, to lead the UN team at the talks. The Secretary-General is looking forward to the Astana meeting being a positive step, ahead of the resumption of intra-Syria negotiations in Geneva," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Syria Ceasefire Generally Observed - Russian Foreign Ministry

In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria , as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

