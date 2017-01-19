UN Chief Asks Special Envoy for Syria to Head UN Delegation to Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the statement, Guterres has taken note of the invitation that has been extended to de Mistura by Iran, Russia and Turkey.
"In light of the complexity and importance of the issues likely to be raised in Astana, and of the senior level at which the conveners of the meeting will be represented, the Secretary-General has asked Mr. de Mistura, to lead the UN team at the talks. The Secretary-General is looking forward to the Astana meeting being a positive step, ahead of the resumption of intra-Syria negotiations in Geneva," the statement read.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If the USA accepts the invitation will Iran be present too/
giorgoskaz11