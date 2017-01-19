Register
    Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

    Australian Gov’t Considering Deportation of Child Criminals

    © AFP 2016/ SONNY TUMBELAKA
    Asia & Pacific
    14340

    The Australian government is considering making changes to Section 501 of Australia’s Migration Act to allow the deportation of juvenile delinquents aged 16 and 17 years amid the growing participation of minors in gang-related activities, Australia’s Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said Thursday.

    Australia’s Health Minister Sussan Ley (File)
    © REUTERS/ David Gray
    Australian Health Minister Resigns Over Allegations of Expenses Abuse
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During his interview with the 3AW radio, Dutton referred to the violent activities of the infamous Apex gang, a criminal group based out of Melbourne, which is largely comprised of immigrants. Dutton noted that minors as young as 12 and 13 years old participate in gang and criminal activities.

    When asked about the reality of the government’s ability to deport minors under the age of 18, Dutton admitted that it was "very difficult," but said that a government migration committee headed by member of parliament Jason Wood was considering whether or not "the bar could be lowered from 10 to 17 or 16."

    Dutton outlined the importance of respecting "Australian values" throughout his interview, emphasizing that the proposed changes to the Migration Act "should send a very clear message" to those who wish to stay in the country.

    "I think this should send a very clear message to these people that if they cherish the life that they lead here in Australia, they need to start respecting Australians. They need to abide by the law and they need to adopt Australian values," Dutton told the radio.

    However, the immigration minister made it clear that the government would not deport refugees back into "harm’s way," as this would breach the refugee convention of which Australia is part of.

    Four alleged members of the Apex gang have already had their visas revoked, and are scheduled to be deported in the near future. All four people are over the age of 18. One member is from Sudan, while the other three are from New Zealand.

