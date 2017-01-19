Kyrgyz Opposition Calls for Creating Commission to Probe Turkey Cargo Jet Crash

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, owner of ACT Airlines, that operated the crashed Boeing 747, Ayse Kynran reportedly said that the aircraft had landed in Bishkek not for refueling, but to leave the cargo.

"The aircraft delivered a cargo to Bishkek and the refueling was not the reason for the stopover. They are hiding the truth from public," Ata-Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev said in the parliament adding that the parliamentary investigation of the crash was necessary.

According to the lawmaker, he received an official response from ACT Airlines stating that aircraft of such type had carried out 52 landings at Manas airport over the last several months.

Earlier this week, reports emerged citing Kyrgyz authorities that the aircraft had transported 85 metric tons of cargo, mainly electronic goods.

The Boeing 747 crashed into homes near Manas airport close to Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover while en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul. The Kyrgyz authorities said up to 37 people had died including 17 children. The Kyrgyz president ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy, which has been reportedly blamed on dense fog.