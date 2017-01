BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Flight data and voice recorders from the crashed Turkish cargo jet have been flown from Kyrgyzstan to Moscow to be analyzed by a local expert center, a Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"Black boxes from the plane have been sent to Moscow for analysis," the spokesperson said.

Data from the recorders will be studied by experts from the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) after its team inspected the crash site on Wednesday.

A crew of four and 32 people on the ground were killed when a Boeing 747, operated by ACT Airlines, crashed on Monday into homes near the Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan. Victims include 16 children.