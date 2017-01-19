Malaysia Lets Private Parties Search For Missing MH370 Plane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He did not specify the exact amount of the reward, but said that it would be raised by the Malaysian government together with Australia and China.

"The reward will only be for the successful discovery of the fuselage… The companies will have to bear their own costs and expenses, and they are free to search for the plane anywhere," the minister said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Australian government's Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC), heading the MH370 search along with China and Malaysia, announced its decision to suspend the three-year search operation amid a lack of results.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

