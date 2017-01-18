Azerbaijani University Linked to Gulen’s FETO Organization Suspends Activity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Qafqaz University was allegedly linked to the so-called Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), outlawed in Turkey. The university was handed over to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) just days after the failed military coup, with some 50 of its staff, including professors, deans and department heads, being deported from the country.

"A liquidation commission created by the founder is supervising over the liquidation process in accordance with the law," the statement published by the university said, as quoted by the APA news agency.

According to the statement, the education process at the moment is uninterrupted and the students are scheduled to be transferred to other state universities after the winter session of exams.

On July 15, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Ankara has accused dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup.