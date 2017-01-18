Clashes Between Police, Protesters in India Leave Two Dead, Several Injured

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – The unrest in eastern India resulted in the deaths of two protesters and inflicted injuries to several people, including police officers, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, adding that the local villagers believe that the supporters of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party were responsible for the deaths.

The incident occurred in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is implementing project on power grid construction, triggering discontent among the local farmers, according to the newspaper.

Earlier in the day, local farmers took part in the protests, setting police cars and buses on fire.

