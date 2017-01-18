Indian Serial Paedophile With Over 700 Victims Shows No Remorse

A 38-year-old tailor in Delhi has confessed to sexually abusing more than 700 children but has no regrets for his acts. Delhi Police claimed the tailor Sunil Rastogi had allegedly been targeting children below 11 years of age since 2004.

"[The] Accused (Sunil Rastogi) confessed to his act but does not show any regrets. Rather he takes pride that he was 'successful' in most of his sexual attempts on children," said Omvir Singh Bishnoi, a senior Delhi Police official told Sputnik.

The Delhi Police claimed that the accused had tried to assault more than 2,000 children. The police have registered eight cases of sexual assault against the accused and may file many more. Strangely, the accused had managed to receive bail five months back after another state police arrested him in February 2016 in a child sexual assault case.

On Sunday, the accused was caught following a complaint filed by a father of two girls who were lured below the stairwell of a construction site with the promise of new clothes, police said.

India'’s national crime bureau records show that there were more than 94,000 reported crimes against children last year. Out of these, almost 40 percent of cases were sex offenses such as rape, molestation and sexual harassment. The government has launched an online system to file complaints regarding the child. Since then, 4,000 cases of child sexual abuse cases have been reported from around the country. However, independent organization claims the numbers are highly underreported as Indian ignores sexual assaults due to societal conservatism.

