Register
19:21 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at The India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi on November 7, 2016

    India Considers Russia 'Abiding Friend,' Bilateral Cooperation Deepening - PM

    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    213502

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi states that Russia is Indian friend and strategic partner.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod in the Kremlin, December 24, 2015
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    India-Russia Ties 'Stood the Test of Time and Will Stand the Test of Future'
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India considers Russia as its "abiding" friend and strategic partner amid deepening of the cooperation between the two states, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

    "Russia is an abiding friend. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and I have held long conversations on the challenges that confront the world today. Our trusted and strategic partnership, especially in the field of defense has deepened," Modi said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.

    He added that the bilateral cooperation in the spheres of energy and trade, as well as in the areas of science and technologies was very successful.

    Russia and India have enjoyed mutually beneficial strategic relations, especially in the field of energy and defense and military cooperation, since the 1960s.

    Besides, New Delhi and Moscow are developing partnership within the framework of numerous international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of developing economies.

    The Raisina Dialogue is an international conference established in India in 2016. The event gather together experts in geopolitics and geoeconomics from different countries to discuss issues, such as India's relations with its neighbors, as well as with other countries in the world.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Russia to Consider Diamond Production Cooperation With India's Gujarat
    Critical India-Russia Pact to Improve Fighter Aircraft Availability
    Delhi Wants to Ascertain Production, Export Right of Russia-India FGFA Project
    Tags:
    strategic partnership, cooperation, Narendra Modi, India, Russia, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      To MAKE IN INDIA> The ONLY IDIOT STOOGES that do that.
    • Reply
      teddy j
      they are fine words -- not dissimilar to what china, or russia say about their own partnerships elsewhere.

      EXCEPT india engages in what it calls ''multilateral relations" with countries -- such as the USA -- in such a way that is CLEARLY harmful to india's ''friend russia" -

      for example: what is the matter about india allowing american military presence in india -- it is NOT about pakistan as india might claim -- it is about USA encirclement of RUSSIA -- and of china of course --

      so what kind of ''friend" is india in this>

      on the other hand - if RUSSIA ENGAGES with pakistan and china as rivals of india -- in what way has india NOT been partly responsible for the conflicts and hostilities between pakistan/china -- and india? and therefore in what way is RUSSIA engaging in partnershis with china and russia that are actually malicious towards india

      where in contrast the AMERICAN PRESENCE IN INDIA is not just malicious towards india's supposed 'friend russia' --

      but is not EVEN A MEMBER of the eurasian sphere.

      so this is double talk from MODI -- who is a neoliberal ass licker of the USA because tha'ts what the indian ELITE wan -- and THEY are traitors to their own people , country , russia and all of asia.

      they serve as golden chariots for the USA to insert itself in its malicious way towards russia and china and pakistan.

      and india therefore is using ITS rivalry with china and pakistan as an excuse to enable itself to become ''THE POWER" in asia while serving to undermine ASIAN integration and peace BY simply allowing the USA to partner with in the USA 'S imperial, neo-liberal agenda which HARMS not just india but all of eurasia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok