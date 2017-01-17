India Considers Russia 'Abiding Friend,' Bilateral Cooperation Deepening - PM

"Russia is an abiding friend. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and I have held long conversations on the challenges that confront the world today. Our trusted and strategic partnership, especially in the field of defense has deepened," Modi said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.
He added that the bilateral cooperation in the spheres of energy and trade, as well as in the areas of science and technologies was very successful.
Russia and India have enjoyed mutually beneficial strategic relations, especially in the field of energy and defense and military cooperation, since the 1960s.
Besides, New Delhi and Moscow are developing partnership within the framework of numerous international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of developing economies.
The Raisina Dialogue is an international conference established in India in 2016. The event gather together experts in geopolitics and geoeconomics from different countries to discuss issues, such as India's relations with its neighbors, as well as with other countries in the world.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete To MAKE IN INDIA> The ONLY IDIOT STOOGES that do that. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete they are fine words -- not dissimilar to what china, or russia say about their own partnerships elsewhere.
cast235
teddy j
EXCEPT india engages in what it calls ''multilateral relations" with countries -- such as the USA -- in such a way that is CLEARLY harmful to india's ''friend russia" -
for example: what is the matter about india allowing american military presence in india -- it is NOT about pakistan as india might claim -- it is about USA encirclement of RUSSIA -- and of china of course --
so what kind of ''friend" is india in this>
on the other hand - if RUSSIA ENGAGES with pakistan and china as rivals of india -- in what way has india NOT been partly responsible for the conflicts and hostilities between pakistan/china -- and india? and therefore in what way is RUSSIA engaging in partnershis with china and russia that are actually malicious towards india
where in contrast the AMERICAN PRESENCE IN INDIA is not just malicious towards india's supposed 'friend russia' --
but is not EVEN A MEMBER of the eurasian sphere.
so this is double talk from MODI -- who is a neoliberal ass licker of the USA because tha'ts what the indian ELITE wan -- and THEY are traitors to their own people , country , russia and all of asia.
they serve as golden chariots for the USA to insert itself in its malicious way towards russia and china and pakistan.
and india therefore is using ITS rivalry with china and pakistan as an excuse to enable itself to become ''THE POWER" in asia while serving to undermine ASIAN integration and peace BY simply allowing the USA to partner with in the USA 'S imperial, neo-liberal agenda which HARMS not just india but all of eurasia.