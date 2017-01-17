NATO Mission Dismisses Taliban’s Claims of Downed US Drone - Statement

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin US Confirms Airstrike Killed Afghan Daesh Leader in Nangarhar Province

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Taliban movement did not shoot down a US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, as the aircraft crashed due to engine failure, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission stated on Tuesday.

"More false [Taliban] claims. An unarmed US UAV that crashed Monday in Nangarhar suffered engine failure. It was not shot down," the mission said in a Twitter message.

Earlier in the day, the radical movement's spokesperson said that the Taliban had shot down the US drone in the Second Farm area in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as radical extremist organizations, including the Taliban, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.