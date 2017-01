BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.

"If we come to an agreement, in the future Nagorno-Karabakh may become an autonomous republic within Azerbaijan," Mammadyarov said as quoted by the APA news agency.

The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on April 2. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provoking hostilities that led to multiple deaths on each side. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.