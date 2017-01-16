Register
    A sign for Moody's rating agency is displayed at the company headquarters in New York

    Indian Economy to Remain Among Fastest Growing in 2017 - Moody's

    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel Dunand
    India will continue to be one of the world's fastest growing economies in 2017, as Moody’s Investors Service said in a press release on Monday.

    Indian people speak on their mobiles outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ PUNIT PARANJPE
    India Overtakes UK to Become World’s Fifth Biggest Economy
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — India will continue to be in the ranks of the world's fastest growing economies in 2017, despite a moderate economic growth in the first half of the year affected by the demonetization reform, Moody’s Investors Service said in a press release on Monday.

    "Moody's Investors Service and its Indian affiliate, ICRA Limited, say India (rated Baa3 positive by Moody's) will remain one of the fastest growing major economies globally in 2017, although GDP growth will moderate in the first half of the year, as the economy adjusts after demonetization," the press release said on Sunday.

    The statement added that the growth of the country's GDP in 2017 would decrease from 7 percent in 2016, however it would still be about 6.6 percent.

    According to the ICRA officials, India's economic growth would stabilize in the second half of 2017 and would remain "strong," the statement added.

    Since November 9, 2016, India's economy has been affected by a currency reform aimed at fighting corruption and shadow economy, under which the banknotes with the nominal value of 500 and 1000 rupees (about $8 and $15) will be withdrawn from circulation. The reform has led to long ATM lines and disrupted the normal cash flow of many businesses and daily activities of individuals.

