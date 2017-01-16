Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe Into Turkish Cargo Jet Crash

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Kyrgyzstan’s transport prosecutors launched a criminal investigation on Monday into the crash of a Turkish cargo jet that killed dozens of people on board and on the ground.

"The Kyrgyz transport prosecutor’s office launched a criminal investigation on Jan 16, 2017 into the crash of a plane … flying to Istanbul from Hong Kong via Bishkek on suspicion of a violation of Par. 3 Art. 280 of the national criminal code (violation of air traffic safety and aircraft operation rules that has led to the loss of lives)," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Boeing 747, operated by ACT Airlines, crashed into homes near Manas airport close to the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover. The Kyrgyz authorities said up to 37 people had died. The Kyrgyz president ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy, which has been reportedly blamed on dense fog.